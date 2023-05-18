Mount Prospect public works receives national honor
Updated 5/18/2023 4:42 PM
Mount Prospect's public works department recently received accreditation from the American Public Works Association.
Public Works Director Sean Dorsey's department received the accreditation plaque at Tuesday's village board meeting.
The village was found to be compliant with 446 of 450 applicable best practices and substantially compliant with the other four.
Mount Prospect is one of only nine fully accredited agencies in Illinois. There are only 166 accredited public works agencies throughout the United States and Canada.
