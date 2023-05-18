Images: West Chicago, Glenbard West, Glenbard South and St. Edward graduation ceremonies

West Chicago, Glenbard West, Glenbard South and St. Edward high schools held their graduation ceremonies this week.
Graduates stream into the Glenbard West commencement ceremony Thursday May 18, 2023 on Duchon Field in Glen Ellyn.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
West Chicago Community High School held its graduation ceremony at Northern Illinois University on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
Courtesy of West Chicago High School
Graduate Christian Cairo receives his diploma during the Glenbard South commencement ceremony Thursday May 18, 2023 in Glen Ellyn.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Graduate Ethan Bremer receives his diploma during the Glenbard South commencement ceremony Thursday May 18, 2023 in Glen Ellyn.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Graduate Siraj Ahmed receives his diploma from Principal Jessica Santee during the Glenbard South commencement ceremony Thursday May 18, 2023 in Glen Ellyn.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Graduate Felicity Abbott heads to pick up her diploma during the Glenbard South commencement ceremony Thursday May 18, 2023 in Glen Ellyn.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Graduates look for their family members during the Glenbard South commencement ceremony Thursday May 18, 2023 in Glen Ellyn.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Members of the National Honor Society stand and are recognized during the Glenbard South commencement ceremony Thursday May 18, 2023 in Glen Ellyn.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Graduates applaud during the Glenbard South commencement ceremony Thursday May 18, 2023 in Glen Ellyn.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Principal Dr. Peter Monaghan who is retiring at the end of June is recognized for his years of service during the Glenbard West commencement ceremony Thursday May 18, 2023 on Duchon Field in Glen Ellyn.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Graduate Hugh Farnum leads the class in the Pledge of Allegiance during the Glenbard West commencement ceremony Thursday May 18, 2023 on Duchon Field in Glen Ellyn.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Special Needs teacher Keli Fortuna, grabs a quick selfie with graduate Jonathan Nevarez Resendiz before the Glenbard West commencement ceremony Thursday May 18, 2023 on Duchon Field in Glen Ellyn.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
A young man sports some Louis Vuitton sunglasses as he enters the Glenbard West commencement ceremony Thursday May 18, 2023 on Duchon Field in Glen Ellyn.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Students stand for the national anthem during the Glenbard West commencement ceremony Thursday May 18, 2023 on Duchon Field in Glen Ellyn.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
A group of soon-to-be St. Edward Central Catholic High School graduates get together for a Tik Tok before their graduation ceremony Thursday at St. Patrick Church in St. Charles Thursday.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Aiden Krech gets pumped up with a friend before St. Edward Central Catholic High School's graduation ceremony Thursday at St. Patrick Church in St. Charles Thursday.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Isla Oesterlin react to a particularly good Tik Tok take before St. Edward Central Catholic High School's graduation ceremony Thursday at St. Patrick Church in St. Charles Thursday.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Lenore McBean and her fellow St. Edward Central Catholic High School seniors file in to the sanctuary at St. Patrick Church for their graduation ceremony Thursday in St. Charles.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Valedictorian Joe Johnson chuckles at his own joke as he gives an address during the St. Edward Central Catholic High School graduation ceremony Thursday at St. Patrick Church in St. Charles Thursday.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Stephanie DeWitt shakes hands with Bishop David Malloy as she receives her diploma during St. Edward Central Catholic High School's graduation ceremony Thursday at St. Patrick Church in St. Charles Thursday.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
St. Edward Central Catholic High School held their graduation ceremony Thursday at St. Patrick Church in St. Charles Thursday.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Jason Garcia and the rest of the St. Edward Central Catholic High School seniors line up before Thursday's graduation ceremony Thursday at St. Patrick Church in St. Charles.
Rick West | Staff Photographer