Blooming Fest returning Saturday to downtown West Chicago

The West Chicago Blooming Fest will return to the city's downtown on Saturday. Courtesy of West Chicago

West Chicago will celebrate spring with its 22nd Blooming Fest on Saturday.

The event is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown.

It will include the West Chicago Garden Club's plant sale, featuring more than 2,000 plants.

There will also be more than 50 craft vendors, plus food vendors.

A list of participants is available at westchicago.org/bloomingfest.

The opening ceremony is at 9 a.m. on the main stage. There will be entertainment, including the Animal Quest Animal Show.

The festival has added KidZone, featuring a bubble show, face painting, a balloon twister and a Prime Time Racing interactive racing station.

Kindred Coffee Roasts will provide free coffee as part of "Coffee With the Mayor" and the WeGo Prize Wheel, at the city's tent.

The West Chicago City Museum will have a scavenger hunt, and the WeGo Art Banner Exhibit will feature 26 artworks on downtown streetlight poles.

Several streets will be closed for the event.

Galena Street between Main Street and Tye Court will be closed from 10 a.m. Friday through 6 p.m. Saturday. Main Street from Chicago Street to Washington Street will be closed from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. In addition, Turner Court's one-way access will be reversed, and will only be accessible to people with residences in the area and event vendors from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.