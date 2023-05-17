Wheaton police to 'Stuff the Squad' with donations for county animal shelter

Wheaton police are collecting donations to help DuPage County's animal shelter take care of dogs and cats waiting for adoption.

As the name suggests, the "Stuff the Squad" event invites people to stuff a police vehicle full of donated items for the county's animal services department. The donation drive will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, at the city's parking lot No. 9 near Carlton Avenue and Liberty Drive.

There also will be a collection box in the lobby of the police department, 900 W. Liberty Drive, through the end of the week if you're unable to drop off items during the event hours.

The most-needed items needed include: wand toys, unscented baby wipes, Churu (puree cat treats), soft dog training treats, paper towels and Dawn dish soap.

The county shelter cares for lost, homeless, injured, sick, neglected and abandoned animals. County animal services also will perform microchip checks, and people can visit with adoptable kittens during the "Stuff the Squad" event.