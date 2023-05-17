Fox Lake restaurateur remains in critical condition after being shot multiple times by brother

Dockers Restaurant, seen here in 2016, was the scene of a fatal shooting Tuesday in Fox Lake. Daily Herald file photo

The owner of Dockers in Fox Lake, who was confronted and shot several times by his brother Tuesday afternoon at the restaurant during an ongoing family feud, was in critical condition Wednesday morning.

Mario Martinez, 56, the sole owner of the eatery on Grand Avenue overlooking Pistakee Lake, underwent emergency surgery Tuesday afternoon at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville where he remains, police said.

According to police, Martinez's 63-year-old brother, Marciano Martinez, went to the restaurant about 1:05 p.m. and confronted Mario about their ongoing dispute. The brothers were former co-owners of the restaurant, whose business license is registered under the name M & M Brothers of Lake County Inc.

Police did not provide details regarding what led to the confrontation.

The argument began in the kitchen where Mario Martinez was shot and continued outside as he tried to escape and was shot multiple times, police said. Marciano shot himself and was found dead just outside the restaurant, according to police.

Dockers Fox Lake posted Tuesday night on Facebook that it will be closed until further notice "due to a tragic event."

"We ask that you PLEASE respect the privacy of the entire family and our staff, as we try to navigate through this painful time," the post said.

The restaurant's voice mailbox was full and not accepting messages Wednesday morning.