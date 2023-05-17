Bail set at $750K for Bensenville man accused of fleeing police, crashing into Wood Dale home

Bail was set at $750,000 Wednesday for a Bensenville man accused of leading police on a high-speed chase before crashing into a Wood Dale home.

Jose Guzman, 39, of the 200 block of Red Oak Street, is charged with three felony counts of fleeing officers, one felony count of unlawful substance possession and multiple misdemeanor and petty traffic offenses, according to a news release from the DuPage County state's attorney's office.

About 1:40 a.m. April 2, a Bensenville police officer attempted to stop Guzman for multiple traffic offenses, but he fled through residential areas, reaching speeds of 90 mph, the news release said.

After Guzman crossed over a median on Route 83, his car went airborne and crashed into a home, authorities said. The car plowed through the garage and kitchen before stopping at the back of the house, causing more than $100,000 in damage, the news release said. No one was injured.

Guzman ran from the scene but was arrested April 6 on unrelated charges of manufacturing and delivering a controlled substance and one count of possession of cocaine, according to the news release.

He appeared in court the following day, where his bail was set at $500,000 on the drug charges. He has been in DuPage County jail since then.