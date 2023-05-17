3-year prison sentence for Glendale Heights man after gun plea

A 25-year-old Glendale Heights man was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to weapons charges stemming from a multijurisdictional drugs and guns sales investigation.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul's office announced Cordveel Davis' sentencing following a plea agreement in DuPage County. Davis formally pleaded guilty to unlawful use or possession of weapons by a felon.

Davis was facing a maximum sentence of seven years in prison if convicted.

Davis was one of eight people charged in the investigation involving Raoul's office, the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and several local law enforcement agencies.

Federal investigators initiated the operation when ATF agents uncovered known street gang members peddling drugs and firearms throughout the suburbs resulting in the eight arrests last year, Raoul said.

The other seven defendants include four Aurora men, two Bensenville men and another man from Montgomery.

The cases against the other defendants are all pending, Raoul said.