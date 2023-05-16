 

Wheaton awards liquor license for three-day DuPage County Fair

  • Patrons attend the DuPage County Fair in Wheaton last year.

    Patrons attend the DuPage County Fair in Wheaton last year. Dominic Di Palermo for Shaw Local, July 2022

 
Updated 5/16/2023 12:33 PM

Wheaton City Council members have issued a liquor license for this summer's DuPage County Fair.

As with last year, organizers are gearing up for a three-day event on the southeast portion of the county fairgrounds along Manchester Road in Wheaton. The fair will be held over a long weekend from Friday, July 28, through Sunday, July 30.

 

The liquor license allows fair officials to serve beer, wine and seltzer drinks within the confines of Building No. 2, the first built on the fairgrounds. Wheaton police and police-trained volunteers will be stationed at the building entrance to check IDs and give wristbands to fair attendees looking to purchase alcohol.

An entertainment stage also will be set up inside the building at the southeast corner of the fairgrounds.

