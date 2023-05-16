DuPage County jail guard charged with sexual misconduct

A DuPage County jail guard has been arrested on charges he had sexual relations with a female detainee.

Ricardo Hardy, 52, of the 3600 block of Congressional Parkway in Elgin, faces five counts of custodial sexual misconduct and five counts of official misconduct. He's been ordered held on $300,000 bail.

Prosecutors allege Hardy had sexual encounters with the woman in March and April, both in her cell and in a shower room. Hardy also paid the woman $300 by having a friend put money in her commissary account, authorities say.

The DuPage County sheriff's office investigated the initial allegations, then turned the case over to DuPage County state's attorney's office investigators. The sheriff's office also has fired Hardy.

Hardy had worked for DuPage for three years. He previously worked for Cook County corrections for five years, according to prosecutors.

"It is alleged that a deputy sheriff assigned to corrections, who obviously held a position of authority over his victim, used that position to engage in sexual activities with a prisoner," State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in a news release. "This alleged betrayal of the public trust will not be tolerated and will be met with the full force and effect of the law."

Sheriff James Mendrick said his office "has zero tolerance for this type of behavior."

"We will take immediate action against any employee who does not maintain the highest standards of professional conduct," Mendrick said in the news release. "I am grateful to DuPage County State's Attorney Bob Berlin and his Office for their willingness to independently review and investigate any allegations of misconduct against sheriff's office employees, thus ensuring that we maintain complete transparency and full accountability to the residents of DuPage County."