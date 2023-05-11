Wauconda Garden Club sale May 21 supports scholarships

The Wauconda Garden Club will hold its annual plant sale Sunday, May 21, at the historic Andrew C. Cook House, 711 N. Main St., Wauconda.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. rain or shine.

Proceeds fund scholarships for Wauconda High School seniors and educational programs hosted by the garden club. Selections include an array of perennials, vegetables, annuals, succulents, native plants, garden art and tools, and raffle baskets. Payment is cash or personal check only.

Visit www.waucondagardenclub.org/ for more information.