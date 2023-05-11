Public meeting May 24 on Buffalo Grove Road widening project

The Lake County Division of Transportation is hosting a public information meeting May 24 about the Buffalo Grove Road project study.

The study evaluated the need to widen Buffalo Grove Road from Route 22 to U.S. Route 45 and complete nonmotorized travel gaps along the roadway. Construction is anticipated to begin in 2026.

The meeting will present the preferred design alternatives for public review and comment. It's set for 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, at the Vernon Township Community Services Building, 2900 N. Main St. in Buffalo Grove.

Representatives from LCDOT and the consultant team will be present to answer questions and hear input.

Anyone needing special assistance should contact Matt Emde, LCDOT Phase I Project Manager at (847) 377-7452.

For more information on the project, visit www.lakecountyil.gov/4601/Buffalo-Grove-Rd-Widening.