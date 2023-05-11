 

Police: Suspects wielding a gun and a hammer robbed Stratford Square Mall store

  • Police released this image of a suspect in an April 22 robbery at Stratford Square Mall.

    Police released this image of a suspect in an April 22 robbery at Stratford Square Mall. Courtesy of Bloomingdale police

  • Police released this image of a suspect in an April 22 robbery at Stratford Square Mall.

    Police released this image of a suspect in an April 22 robbery at Stratford Square Mall. Courtesy of Bloomingdale police

 
Katlyn Smith
 
 
Updated 5/11/2023 9:28 AM

Bloomingdale police continue to search for two suspects in an armed robbery last month at Stratford Square Mall.

The suspects brandished a handgun with an extended magazine and a hammer during the robbery on April 22, police said. Both were wearing masks, according to images released by police.

 

The suspects fled the area in a black Jeep Grand Cherokee, police said. Their SUV was last tracked going east on I-88 in the Oak Brook area.

Police described the robbery as an "isolated incident" targeting a specific business within the enclosed mall, and an investigation is still ongoing.

Kohl's is the only anchor store still operating at Stratford. Most of the mall's retail spaces sit empty.

Anyone who can identify the suspects or who has additional information should contact the Bloomingdale Police Investigations Unit at (630) 529-9868.

Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 