Police: Suspects wielding a gun and a hammer robbed Stratford Square Mall store

Police released this image of a suspect in an April 22 robbery at Stratford Square Mall. Courtesy of Bloomingdale police

Bloomingdale police continue to search for two suspects in an armed robbery last month at Stratford Square Mall.

The suspects brandished a handgun with an extended magazine and a hammer during the robbery on April 22, police said. Both were wearing masks, according to images released by police.

The suspects fled the area in a black Jeep Grand Cherokee, police said. Their SUV was last tracked going east on I-88 in the Oak Brook area.

Police described the robbery as an "isolated incident" targeting a specific business within the enclosed mall, and an investigation is still ongoing.

Kohl's is the only anchor store still operating at Stratford. Most of the mall's retail spaces sit empty.

Anyone who can identify the suspects or who has additional information should contact the Bloomingdale Police Investigations Unit at (630) 529-9868.