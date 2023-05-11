Authorities: Burglary ring struck Streamwood, Wheeling homes

Four men were ordered held on cash bails ranging from $25,000 to $60,000 Thursday after authorities said they burglarized homes in Streamwood and Wheeling this week in what a judge described as an "organized residential burglary ring."

According to prosecutors, the suspects -- Alan Ely, 34, Paul Ely, 25, Walter Reed, 36, and Joe Mitchell, 37 -- had water department IDs, walkie-talkies and masks with them at the time of the burglaries. Each is charged with residential burglary.

On Tuesday, police tracked a vehicle connected to burglaries to a Streamwood residence, prosecutors said. Mitchell exited the vehicle and went to the back of the home while two other defendants entered through the garage, said Assistant Cook County State's Attorney Kristina Modesto. The defendants subsequently left in the vehicle and headed toward Wheeling, driving 124 miles per hour on I-90, Modesto said.

Similar events unfolded at the Wheeling residence, where prosecutors say Mitchell entered the backyard and told the homeowner he was there to dig holes.

As police moved in to arrest the men, Mitchell jumped a fence, Modesto said, but officers took all four defendants into custody.

Prosecutors say the defendants took $4,000 to $4,800 from the Streamwood residence and men's gold and silver watches, along with other jewelry, from the Wheeling residence.

Cook County Judge Ellen Mandeltort set bail at $25,000 cash for Paul Ely and Reed. She set bail at $55,000 cash for Mitchell, who prosecutors say was sentenced to prison for residential burglary in 2011 and 2015.

The judge ordered Alan Ely held on a $60,000 cash bail. However, because he has another residential burglary case pending, Mandeltort ordered him held without bail on the bond violation.

The defendants must post the entire amount to be released from custody while awaiting trial. If they are released, they will be confined to their homes, per Mandeltort's orders.

They next appear in court on June 2. If convicted, each could face up to 12 years in prison.