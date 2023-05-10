No injuries reported in Naperville house fire that caused $250,000 in damage

No injuries were reported in a Wednesday morning house fire in Naperville that officials say caused an estimated $250,000 in damage.

At about 8:15 a.m. Wednesday, according to officials, the first of 10 pieces of equipment from the Naperville Fire Department arrived at the house located in the 800 block of Cardiff Road. Twenty-four firefighters and police officers eventually responded to the initial report of black smoke rising from the roof.

No one was home at the time of the fire that burned through portions of the second floor. After extinguishing the fire in about 15 minutes, firefighters stayed on the scene for another 90 minutes to take care of hot spots.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The house was deemed uninhabitable by Naperville officials.