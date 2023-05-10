Man turned over to Homeland Security after speeding arrest

A Chicago man Glenview police pulled over for speeding was found to be wanted by the Department of Homeland Security.

At 1:15 a.m. Sunday, police stopped Alem Berhane, 36, of the 1200 block of Milwaukee Avenue allegedly for driving 26 mph to 34 mph faster than the 40 mph speed limit.

After the traffic stop, Berhane was taken into custody and charged with speeding, driving with a suspended license, and failure to surrender the license, police said.

He was released on bond for the traffic offenses, but during a fingerprint inquiry Glenview police found Berhane also was wanted by the Department of Homeland Security's St. Louis branch on a federal felony warrant for unlawful possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Glenview police held Berhane before turning him over around 8:40 a.m. Sunday to Homeland Security agents, police said.

Unless still held on the federal warrant, Berhane is scheduled for a court hearing on June 8 in Skokie, Glenview police said.