First responders in Vernon Hills, Gurnee reunite lost ducklings with mothers

These ducklings were saved after falling into a sewer drain on the Vernon Hills High School campus Sunday. courtesy OF Countryside Fire Protection District

Countryside Fire Protection District Firefighter Jake Smith used this method Sunday to rescue 13 ducklings that fell into a sewer drain on the campus of Vernon Hills High School. courtesy OF Countryside Fire Protection District

Countryside Fire Protection District Firefighter Jake Smith poses for a picture with one of the 13 ducklings that fell into a sewer drain on the campus of Vernon Hills High School he helped rescue on Sunday. courtesy of Countryside Fire Protection District

Gurnee Police Community Service Officer Hector Borrero used this method last Thursday to help rescue eight ducklings that fell into a sewer drain. courtesy OF Gurnee Police

Gurnee Police Community Service officers Kathy Ronzani and Hector Borrero pose for a picture after rescuing ducklings from a sewer drain last Thursday. courtesy Gurnee Police

These duckling were rescued from a sewer drain in Gurnee by Gurnee Police Community Service Officers Kathy Ronzani and Hector Borrero last Thursday. courtesy OF Gurnee Police

Twice in the past week suburban ducklings found themselves stuck in storm drains and in need of rescue and both times local first responders rose to the challenge.

Gurnee Community Service Officers Kathy Ronzani and Hector Borrero sprung into action to retrieve eight ducklings discovered in a sewer drain near the Menards at 6401 Grand Ave., last Thursday. And on Sunday, Countryside Fire Protection District firefighters including Jake Smith were summoned to scoop up 13 ducklings that had fallen into a sewer drain on the campus of Vernon Hills High School.

This is the time of year when ducklings are most prevalent in the area and most at-risk for getting separated from their mothers, said Chicago area wildlife expert Dawn Keller, the founder and president of Flint Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation.

"Duckling season is definitely upon us," Keller said Wednesday. "We already admitted two orphan ducklings today and have two more appointments for other ducklings people found."

When it comes to ducks, organizations that help raise and heal wild animals like Flint Creek only are needed in scenarios where the ducklings' mother cannot be found.

Luckily, in the recent duckling rescues in Vernon Hills and Gurnee, the duck mothers were lingering near their babies and resumed guardianship once the humans came to their aid.

"If you know for sure that it's the mom that's the perfect example," Keller said.

While other animals may be willing to help raise someone else's biological offspring, Keller said ducks certainly do not.

Keller recalled an example from years ago when a Lake County resident left a voicemail for Flint Creek after finding some ducklings separated from their mother. Keller said she called the person back that day to check on the ducklings and learned the resident had driven around, found a mother duck with her own babies and gave the ducklings to her.

"I told them 'oh no, that's bad, go get them back,'" Keller said. "And 5 minutes later the people saw the female duck drowning the ducklings they'd given her."

Keller said if the mother can't be found quickly the best thing for people to do is call nearby wildlife rehabilitation organizations.

"Ducklings and goslings are protected by law and need licensed care," Keller said. "Don't try to care for them on your own."

Duckling season usually runs from May through the end of July, she said.