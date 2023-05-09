The Theater Lab's original new comedy, 'Warden of the Mint,' explores 17th century themes still relatable 300 years later

The new original comedy "Warden of the Mint" runs May 11-14, at Forest View Educational Center in Arlington Heights. From left: Kaylee Williams stars as Sir Isaac Newton, Brendan Chapman as Thomas Holloway and Nancy Morrison as Jailer Reuss. Courtesy of Sue Lindell

The Theater Lab, a District 214 Community Education program, is proud to announce the production of "Warden of the Mint," an original new comedy from award-winning playwright William Costanza.

The play is set in the late 17th century and explores a counterfeit case during Sir Isaac Newton's (yes, that Isaac Newton) time as Warden of the Mint for the British government. The characters are based on real people and the historical events they participated in, all while being delivered in a humorous package.

"In 1697, Newton was 55 and, having already invented calculus, explained gravity and built the first reflective telescope, he was now working for the English Crown attempting to stabilize the economy by capturing counterfeiters and making the coinage trustworthy again," said The Theater Lab director John Meyers. "This would be like if Albert Einstein ran the Secret Service and went undercover on assignments."

Although more than 300 years have passed since Newton caught counterfeiters, "Warden of the Mint" remains rife with relevant themes for the modern world.

"We can all relate to people exploiting new technology to run scams, elaborate schemes to install corrupt government officials and the structural inequality of opportunities," Meyers said. "This was a moment in English History of tremendous economic instability, as counterfeiting of the coinage was so rampant that at least 20% of the coins in circulation were fake; the collapse of cryptocurrency is a minor problem compared to that."

Performances of "Warden of the Mint" are Thursday, May 11 at 7:30 p.m., Friday, May 12 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, May 13 at 3:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, May 14 at 3:00 p.m. and will take place at Forest View Educational Center, 2121 South Goebbert Road, Arlington Heights, IL 60005.

Tickets for The Theater Lab's production of "Warden of the Mint" can be purchased online via the District 214 Ticketing System at tickets.d214.org/show/146, by calling (847) 718-7700, or sending an email to ce@214.org. General admission tickets are $18 in advance, $20 at the door, $12 for students, and District 214 Gold Card Members receive 15% off ($15.30).

The playwright, Costanza, will be offering a live Q&A session after the 7:30 p.m. performance Saturday, May 13. The session will be open to any audience members in attendance that evening at no additional cost.

In celebration of Mother's Day, moms are invited to attend the performance Sunday, May 14, at 3 p.m. for free. To take advantage of this promotion, mention it when reserving your tickets by calling (847) 718-7700, emailing ce@d214.org, or when requesting a ticket at the door for the May 14 performance.

To learn more about The Theater Lab, the cast of "Warden of the Mint," and go behind the scenes of its production, follow District 214 Community Education's - The Theater Lab - on Facebook and Instagram.