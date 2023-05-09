Haring the likely nominee for open seat on District 62 board

A candidate who fell short in last month's race for three seats on the Des Plaines Elementary School District 62 board likely will be named to fill an open spot on the panel.

Gene Haring was the only applicant for the post, and he was interviewed by the board in closed session Monday night, member Beth Morley said.

No vote was taken, but one is expected when the board next meets May 15, officials said. If the vote is favorable, Haring could take the oath of office and join the panel that night.

Haring placed fourth out of five candidates in the April 4 board race. Morley and fellow incumbents Elizabeth Massa and Tina Garrett all won 4-year terms, and they began their new terms Monday.

No one ran for an open seat with a 2-year term, and that's the seat for which Haring applied.

Haring is a marketing professional who formerly was a spokesman for the Des Plaines Park District. He finished ahead of fellow challenger Patrick Maag in April's election.

Monday's meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Forest Elementary School 1375 Fifth Ave., Des Plaines.