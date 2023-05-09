 

Haring the likely nominee for open seat on District 62 board

  • Gene Haring

    Gene Haring

 
Russell Lissau
 
 
Updated 5/9/2023 3:08 PM

A candidate who fell short in last month's race for three seats on the Des Plaines Elementary School District 62 board likely will be named to fill an open spot on the panel.

Gene Haring was the only applicant for the post, and he was interviewed by the board in closed session Monday night, member Beth Morley said.

 

No vote was taken, but one is expected when the board next meets May 15, officials said. If the vote is favorable, Haring could take the oath of office and join the panel that night.

Haring placed fourth out of five candidates in the April 4 board race. Morley and fellow incumbents Elizabeth Massa and Tina Garrett all won 4-year terms, and they began their new terms Monday.

No one ran for an open seat with a 2-year term, and that's the seat for which Haring applied.

Haring is a marketing professional who formerly was a spokesman for the Des Plaines Park District. He finished ahead of fellow challenger Patrick Maag in April's election.

Monday's meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Forest Elementary School 1375 Fifth Ave., Des Plaines.

Go to comments: 0 posted
Related Coverage
Incumbents Massa, Morley and Garrett appear headed back to District 62 board
Related Article
Incumbents Massa, Morley and Garrett appear headed back to District 62 board
 
Des Plaines District 62 board member says schools shouldn't celebrate Columbus Day
Related Article
Des Plaines District 62 board member says schools shouldn't celebrate Columbus Day
 
District 62 candidates support all-day kindergarten, but some have concerns
Related Article
District 62 candidates support all-day kindergarten, but some have concerns
 
Des Plaines District 62 candidates oppose book-banning efforts
Related Article
Des Plaines District 62 candidates oppose book-banning efforts
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 