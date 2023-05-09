61-year-old West Chicago man identified as motorcyclist killed in Batavia DUI case

The Kane County coroner's office identified the motorcycle rider killed in what police are calling a drunken driving crash Sunday in Batavia as Jeffrey Smith, 61, of West Chicago, according to a news release.

Smith died Sunday afternoon after he was rear-ended by a van whose driver, a North Aurora resident, was later charged with felony drunken driving, according to a Batavia police news release.

After an autopsy Monday, the preliminary cause of death was multiple injuries due to a motor vehicle collision, the office said. Toxicology samples were collected and sent to a forensic lab for analysis.

In an email, Det. Sgt. Gary La Barbera confirmed that Smith was wearing his helmet at the time of the crash.

The coroner's office is working with Batavia police in the ongoing investigation of the death.

The crash occurred shortly after 5 p.m. while both were traveling south on the 400 block of South River Street.

Smith was thrown from the motorcycle, critically injured and taken to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital, where he later died.

The driver of the Chevrolet van, Luis Aca-Osorio, 38, of the 100 block of Dee Road in North Aurora, was charged with two felony counts of aggravated DUI causing death and reckless homicide, according to the release and court records.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Aca-Orsorio was still being held in the Kane County jail on $500,000 bail, records show. His next court date is May 25.