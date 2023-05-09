$500,000 grant gives wings to new Harper College aviation maintenance program

U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi speaks at Harper College about a new program to train aviation maintenance workers. The event was attended by Federal Aviation Administration and airline officials as well as students with Barrington High School's aviation club. Courtesy of Harper College

A fledgling program to train aviation maintenance workers at Harper College in Palatine received a $500,000 boost last week.

The federal grant was announced Friday by U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi and will help cover startup costs including developing curriculum and purchasing equipment.

The new aviation maintenance program will "connect students with high-quality, sustainable careers," Harper President Avis Proctor said during an event at the college.

"I can't wait to see the new heights to which Harper soars thanks to this funding," said Krishnamoorthi, a Schaumburg Democrat.

Despite being home to two major airports and a host of smaller ones, there's a lack of colleges that train aviation mechanics in the metro area, officials said.

"What makes people in aviation lose sleep is bringing in talent to fill needs across the industry," Federal Aviation Administration Deputy Regional Administrator Sean Doyle said. "We can't fill these roles without the work of community colleges."

Baby boomer retirements and a post-pandemic surge in travel also are fueling the need for skilled workers. The management consulting firm Oliver Wyman has predicted a shortage of 12,000 to 18,000 aviation mechanics this year.

The grant will help pay for scholarships and training materials ranging from sheet metal to brakes.

The college also intends to partner with area high schools to offer credit courses for students interested in the field.

Harper has not yet announced when courses will begin. As part of the ramp-up, administrators will be seeking FAA approvals to offer certificate programs teaching students about repairing and maintaining aircraft to qualify for jobs such as an airframe technician.

College officials said other aviation maintenance programs at community colleges are from 40 to 300 miles from northwest Cook County.