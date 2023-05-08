Two injured in Addison apartment complex fire

Addison firefighters used ladders to rescue residents from an apartment fire Sunday that injured two residents and caused an estimated $200,000 in damage. Courtesy of the Addison Fire Protection District

Two residents were injured in an apartment complex fire in Addison Sunday evening that caused an estimated $200,000 in damage.

Firefighters were called to the three-story multifamily building at about 5:30 p.m. and used ladders to rescue "several residents" trapped inside the building.

One resident was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of their injuries while a second was treated at the scene and released.

The fire started in the kitchen of a second-floor unit, fire officials said. It spread throughout the second-floor unit and extended to a third-floor unit as well. Both units were deemed uninhabitable.

The blaze was extinguished in about 10 minutes, but firefighters remained on scene for nearly two hours.

Fire officials said the complex's fire alarms worked properly.