Glenview police investigating death of 16-year-old boy near train tracks

Glenview police are investigating the death of a teenage boy by the railroad tracks near the 1000 block of Milwaukee Avenue, the department announced late Monday.

First responders from the Glenview Fire Department arrived at the scene at 6:04 p.m. and rushed the 16-year-old to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The name of the teen was not released by authorities Monday night.

Police encouraged anyone with information about what happened to call (847) 901-6055.