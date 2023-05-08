Bensenville man gets 20 years for shooting cars in Addison

A DuPage County judge has sentenced a Bensenville man to 20 years in prison for a 2021 shooting in Addison.

Omar Corral, 32, was found guilty at a March trial of single counts of being an armed habitual criminal, aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful use or possession of a weapon by a felon.

Corral will have to serve 85% of the sentence before being eligible for parole, according to a news release issued Monday by the DuPage County State's attorney's office.

On the morning of Aug. 21, 2021, Corral had a heated exchange with people inside a passing car on Michael Lane in Addison. As the car drove away, officials said, Corral pulled out a gun and fired six shots at the car, striking both his intended target and a nearby parked car.

"Corral decided to not only illegally arm himself, but also fire his weapon at an occupied vehicle," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said. "In DuPage County, we will not tolerate this type of violent criminal activity."