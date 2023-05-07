Mount Prospect police to hold beat meeting at Robert Frost School

The Mount Prospect Police Department is hosting a beat meeting for Beat 3162 on Monday. Courtesy of the Mount Prospect Police Department

Mount Prospect police will be hosting a meeting for residents living in Beat 3162 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at Robert Frost Elementary School, 1308 Cypress Drive.

The event will provide residents an opportunity to meet the officers who work the beat, which is in south Mount Prospect, roughly stretching along Busse Road between Golf Road and Algonquin Road.

Residents also can learn about crime trends in the area and voice any police-related concerns.

The meeting is open to anyone interested in attending. To see the boundaries of 3162 and to contact those who work this beat, visit: https://www.joinmppd.org/3162