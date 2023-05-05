Bail set for pair accused of leading police on chase in stolen Jeep

Metrevell Hutchinson, 21, of the 700 block of North Ada Street, and Cobie Vaughn, 20, of the 7800 block of Oglesby Avenue, both have been charged with one count of possession of a stolen motor vehicle. Hutchinson also is charged with one count of aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer, according to a news release from the DuPage County state's attorney's office.

Authorities said Hinsdale police spotted a stolen 2022 Jeep Compass about 1:25 a.m. Friday

As an officer approached the Jeep, Vaughn entered from the passenger's side and Hutchinson sped away, exceeding 70 mph in a 35 mph zone, the news release said,

Hutchinson ran over spike strips placed at the Ogden Avenue/I-294 interchange, damaging the front right tire, authorities said. He continued south on I-294, where a Chicago Police Department helicopter started tracking the Jeep, the news release said.

Hutchinson stopped in Oak Lawn, where both he and Vaughn were arrested at 1:46 a.m., authorities said.

Hutchinson and Vaughn, who would have to post $25,000 each to be released pending trial, are next scheduled to appear in court May 22.