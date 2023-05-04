 

No injuries reported in fire at Glenbrook South

  Area departments responded Thursday to a fire that started in the wood shop at Glenbrook South, school officials say.

      Area departments responded Thursday to a fire that started in the wood shop at Glenbrook South, school officials say. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  Staff members stand outside of Glenbrook South Thursday as firefighters respond to a fire officials say started in the wood shop. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

      Staff members stand outside of Glenbrook South Thursday as firefighters respond to a fire officials say started in the wood shop. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

By Dave Oberhelman
doberhelman@dailyherald.com
 
 
Updated 5/4/2023 6:23 PM

No injuries were reported from a fire at Glenbrook South High School Thursday.

Shortly before dismissal around 3 p.m., a fire was detected in the school wood shop, according to school officials.

 

An alarm was activated and all students and staff members were evacuated. Families, students, and staff members were given updates via text messages, social media, and the District 225 website.

Photos posted on Twitter showed smoke rising from a section of the building.

A Glenview Police Department post on Twitter at 3:53 p.m. said no injuries or medical transports were reported and the situation was under control.

Glenview fire and police personnel were not immediately available to comment.

Glenbrook South posted at 3:40 p.m. that the campus remained locked and students should not yet return to campus. It also noted no injuries were reported, but asked people to avoid the area.

Athletic contests scheduled for Thursday at Glenbrook South were canceled, as was a band concert.

