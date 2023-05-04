No injuries reported in fire at Glenbrook South

No injuries were reported from a fire at Glenbrook South High School Thursday.

Shortly before dismissal around 3 p.m., a fire was detected in the school wood shop, according to school officials.

An alarm was activated and all students and staff members were evacuated. Families, students, and staff members were given updates via text messages, social media, and the District 225 website.

Photos posted on Twitter showed smoke rising from a section of the building.

A Glenview Police Department post on Twitter at 3:53 p.m. said no injuries or medical transports were reported and the situation was under control.

Glenview fire and police personnel were not immediately available to comment.

Glenbrook South posted at 3:40 p.m. that the campus remained locked and students should not yet return to campus. It also noted no injuries were reported, but asked people to avoid the area.

Athletic contests scheduled for Thursday at Glenbrook South were canceled, as was a band concert.