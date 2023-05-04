New 'destination' toy store opens this weekend in Schaumburg as part of U.S. expansion

A new "destination" toy store will be celebrating its grand opening in Schaumburg this weekend.

Alex Toys, a subsidiary of Toys R Us Canada Ltd., is opening its fourth U.S. location and its first in Illinois at 1209 E. Golf Road, where REI and then Uncle Dan's Outdoor Store previously were located.

While there are other stores in Schaumburg that sell toys, the new brand restores something that had been lost to the retail landscape, Economic Development Director Matt Frank said.

"The unique aspect of Alex Toys is that they are filling a hole left by Toys R Us, KB Toys, and other older toy stores that don't exist as a destination," he said.

Like nearly all the rest of the chain, Schaumburg's free-standing Toys R Us store closed in 2018.

Alex Toys' grand opening will begin with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 3 p.m. Friday and carry on through the weekend.

On Saturday and Sunday, shoppers will be able to meet characters from "Bluey" and "CoComelon." Face painting, balloon art, toy demos, treats, gift cards, giveaways and other activities also will be offered. Savings include 25% discounts on regular-price items.

Other Alex Toys locations include Bethesda, Maryland; Holyoke, Massachusetts; and Concord, North Carolina.

Its space in the Woodfield Commons East Shopping Center at the southeast corner of Golf Road and National Parkway has been vacant since Uncle Dan's Outdoor Store closed in 2020. It had replaced the similarly themed REI store that was there for about a decade before closing in early 2018.

Toys R Us Canada separated from U.S. ownership in 2017. A new wave of Toys R Us locations owned by other operators have opened within Macy's stores, including the one at Woodfield Mall.