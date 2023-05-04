Man faces gun charge connected to deadly 2021 shooting in Bloomingdale

A previous version gave an incorrect date for when bail was set.

A Chicago man has been charged in connection to a 2021 fatal shooting at the former Indian Lakes Resort in Bloomingdale.

Travis Peery, 24, of the 8900 block of Dorchester Avenue, is charged with one count of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

The shooting happened on Feb. 6, 2021, at a party in the resort's hotel. Police found several victims. Other people had taken James McGill to a hospital before the police arrived. He died at the hospital.

Police found several weapons outside the hotel, in the snow, including an MPA30T pistol with an extended magazine, according to a news release from the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office.

Authorities say that a YouTube video recorded at the hotel that night showed Peery holding the MPA30T. They allege they found his DNA on the weapon.

The charge was filed on Feb. 15. Peery was arrested in Las Vegas, Nevada. He was extradited to Illinois on March 24. His bail was set at $300,000, meaning he would need to post $30,000 to be freed pretrial.

On Thursday, Judge Ann Celine O'Hallaren Walsh declined a request to lower Peery's bail.

According to court records, the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives tested DNA found on the trigger, inside the trigger guard, on the exterior pistol grip, the exterior of the ammunition magazine and the feed lips of the magazine.