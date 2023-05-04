Athleta apparel, Clean Origin diamond jeweler among 4 new tenants coming to Woodfield

The women's apparel brand Athleta and diamond jeweler Clean Origin are among four newly announced retailers and restaurants on their way to Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg.

The others are the Chinese eatery China Wok and Earthbound Trading Co., which offers clothing, accessories, décor and gifts for "free spirits and curious souls."

Athleta, with its inventory of women's performance and lifestyle clothing, is expected to open in September on the upper level of the mall's Nordstrom wing across from The North Face.

Clean Origin will open its first Chicago-area showroom -- only the sixth in the nation -- for its lab-grown, conflict-free diamond engagement rings and jewelry later this month next to Dr. Martens in the lower-level Nordstrom wing. The company is predominantly an online retailer.

China Wok, offering classic Chinese dishes with an American twist, is expected to open in July across from Red Robin in the lower-level Nordstrom wing.

Anticipating an October opening, Earthbound Trading Co. will be next to Apple in the upper-level Nordstrom wing. Its inventory will include men's and women's apparel and accessories, homewares, bath and body products, crystals, candles and essential oils.

Those forthcoming businesses will join recently opened tenants GNC, Miniso and Tapville Social.

GNC, which sells vitamins and supplements, weight management, beauty and skin care products, opened April 12 next to JDSports in the lower level of the JCPenney wing.

Miniso, offering household and consumer goods including cosmetics, stationery, toys and kitchenware, opened Tuesday next to Windsor in the lower-level JCPenney wing.

And Tapville Social, with its self-pour wine and beer, cocktails, light bites and nonalcoholic beverages, opened Wednesday in the mall's Dining Pavilion on the upper level, near the future site of European retailer Primark.