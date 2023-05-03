Wilmette hires sustainability coordinator

Hired in March, sustainability expert Lucy Mellen is the first person to hold a joint position with the Village of Wilmette and the Wilmette Park District, as sustainability coordinator.

Her role was fashioned to coordinate activities and policies within the two agencies. She also will donate some time to the Wilmette Public Library, Wilmette District 39 and New Trier Township.

Mellen graduated with a degree in environmental and sustainability studies from Indiana University. She came to Wilmette after serving for Richmond, Indiana, as heat relief coordinator.