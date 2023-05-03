Wauconda Marine officer and his wife seriously injured in head-on-crash

An off-duty Wauconda Police Marine Patrol Unit officer and his wife were seriously injured in a fatal three-car crash April 25 near Rockford.

Tim Geroulis, 29, was driving a Toyota RAV4 with passenger Michelle Geroulis, 30, on Interstate 39 in Ogle County at about 2:45 a.m. April 25 when the crash occurred, according to Illinois State Police.

Geroulis, who lives with his wife in Plainfield, serves Wauconda's Marine Patrol Unit as well as the Holiday Hills Police Department and other security positions, according to family friend Danielle Weston, who initiated a DoorDash Meal Train donation site for the couple.

Michelle Geroulis is a registered nurse, Weston noted in her fundraiser, which had collected more than $13,000 by May 3.

The couple was driving in the southbound lanes of I-39 near mile marker 104 when a northbound Honda CR-V crossed into the southbound lanes and struck the Geroulis' vehicle head on, police said. The Toyota was sent up in the air and struck another vehicle, a Chevrolet Malibu, traveling southbound behind it.

The driver and sole occupant of the Honda, Clearthis Gardner, 79, of Maywood, was killed in the crash, authorities said.

Tim and Michelle Geroulis were taken to an area hospital with serious injuries, police said. So too were the driver of the Malibu, James Gregory, 35, of Romeoville, and passengers Robert Nudera, 29, of Shorewood, and Allison Anderson, 30, of Oswego.