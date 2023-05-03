How Wheaton is celebrating its architectural history

Wheaton is celebrating its history this month with lectures and an interactive map featuring some of the city's oldest and beautifully preserved homes.

The city council has approved a proclamation designating May as Historic Preservation Month.

To mark the occasion, signs have been installed in front of more than 200 historic homes and buildings. History buffs can scan the QR code on the signs with their phone's camera to be directed to a new interactive map developed by the Wheaton Historic Commission. The map provides a catalog of historically significant sites, plus photos and information on the date of construction, prominent citizens of the past who lived in the home and the architectural style.

For instance, a charming Union Avenue home listed on the map was built in 1888 and once belonged to William A. Gamon, a former mayor of Wheaton.

Gretchen Murphy, the Wheaton Public Library's adult services librarian and a genealogy and local history specialist, will lead two informational sessions on home history research. The sessions are scheduled for 6 to 9 p.m. Monday and 1 to 4 p.m Saturday, May 13. Drop-ins are welcome, but reservations are recommended at (630) 868-7520 or askref@wheatonlibrary.org.