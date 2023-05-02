 

What's new in Schaumburg? Communications director to take questions May 8

An opportunity to hear about current activities and operations in Schaumburg, as well as to ask specific questions, will be available to residents next Monday evening both in person or over Zoom.

Schaumburg Director of Communications & Outreach Allison Albrecht will make the presentation and respond to questions from 7 to 8 p.m. May 8 in the Rasmussen North Room of the Schaumburg Township District Library, 130 S. Roselle Road in Schaumburg.

 

Albrecht said the PowerPoint presentation will last about 40 minutes, after which questions will be taken from the in-person and online audience.

While such outreach meetings have been done since 2019 for specific groups like homeowners associations, civic and veterans organizations, and high school students, this will be the first one for the general public that will be held in person and virtually, Albrecht said.

"We do try to tailor the presentations based on the audience," she added.

With a general audience just before summer, Albrecht anticipates an interest in upcoming construction and development projects, the recent homeowner rebate program, and such seasonal activities as the Summer Breeze concert series schedule that's taking shape.

To register, visit schaumburglibrary.org/events?id=8332568.

Participants should indicate whether they want to attend in person or by Zoom. Those who choose the latter will receive a link to the Zoom webinar at least one hour before the program.

Those who later wish to change their method of attendance or need to arrange for specific in-person accommodations can call the library at (847) 923-3347.

The presentation also will be streamed and archived at YouTube.com/@SchaumLib.

