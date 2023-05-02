Lisle man accused of beating pregnant girlfriend

Bail was set at $100,000 Tuesday for a Lisle man accused of beating his pregnant girlfriend.

Donald White, 26, of the 2200 block of Abbeywood Drive, was arrested Monday and appeared Tuesday in DuPage County court.

He is charged with aggravated domestic battery and aggravated battery.

Authorities say that around 12:51 p.m. Monday, he began beating his girlfriend in the apartment they share. It is alleged he punched her head, threw her to the ground and dragged her to the living room. While she was on the floor, he hit her in the head and body, according to a news release from the DuPage County state's attorney's office. She suffered a broken left arm and left collarbone, and a dislocated left shoulder.

The victim's mother called the Lisle police.

The woman is 5 months pregnant.

White would have to post $10,000 to be freed pretrial and wear a GPS monitor. His next court date is May 31.