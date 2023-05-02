Death of toddler found unresponsive at Island Lake day care under investigation

Authorities are investigating the death of a 23-month-old toddler found unresponsive last week at a day care facility in Island Lake.

According to Island Lake police, officers responded at 8:46 a.m. Tuesday, April 25, to a day care facility on the 200 block of West Burnett Road and found the boy unresponsive and not breathing.

Officers took lifesaving efforts until Wauconda Fire Department personnel arrived and took him to Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital, police said. He later was transferred to Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago, according to police.

The child, who was from Island Lake, was pronounced dead at 8:49 a.m. Saturday and an autopsy was performed Monday by the Cook County medical examiner's office. Forensic pathology results are pending.

Island Lake police Chief Jennifer Paulus said department continues to investigate the death along with the medical examiner's office, the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services and the McHenry County State's Attorney's office.

"Our hearts are broken and our deepest condolences go out to the grieving family of one of our very own Island Lake residents," Paulus said in a statement Tuesday.