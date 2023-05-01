Pawfficer Billie set to bring comfort to Vernon Hills community

For several years, Vernon Hills Police Chief Patrick Kreis has said no when sixth-graders at Hawthorn Middle School South in Vernon Hills asked him to consider a canine patrol for the department.

Unfortunately, that program couldn't be justified because there wasn't enough work for a dog in town, Kreis would say.

So, for this year's persuasive writing assignment, the kids modified the request and asked for a dog to provide comfort and support to officers and the community alike. That was entirely different, Kreis agreed.

"I thought about this but until I read your papers, I wasn't convinced," he told two sessions of students Monday during an assembly in the school lunchroom. Because they made compelling points, the decision was easy, he added.

"I'm here to say, 'Yes,'" he said, as the build up to the surprise introduction of Billie, a 2-year-old lab mix, AKA "Officer Pawfficer," who officially started her service Monday.

"We did a bunch of research on it," said sixth-grader Mariana Avila. "They are not judging you, they're always trying to make people happy. That's their nature."

During the assembly, Kreis asked students how many knew what PTSD was. A majority of hands shot up.

"Unfortunately, we all know what it is and it's real," he said. He cited Mariana's letter noting a comfort dog can help someone who doesn't know they have a problem yet.

"I thought that was so insightful," he said.

Kreis asked the students to keep the secret so the next session could share in the surprise and excitement. They did and Billie made a lot of friends and prompted a lot of smiles as handler Melissa Jasso walked her through rows of students to say hello.

"I love her," said student Alex Komisarov while petting Billie.

Indeed, Billie's vest patches encourage pets and hugs, which is the point of her being brought onto the force to engage with the public, spread goodwill and provide comfort to officers and others in need.

"It's a way for us to connect and build relationships in the community," Kreis said.

Since arriving late last week, Billie already has provided comfort to a child whose parent was arrested and a suspect in another case that was so upset she had trouble breathing, according to Kreis.

"Billie calmed her down," he told students. "She was still in trouble but the dog did something different a human couldn't do."

Billie was a rescue pup who received about a year of training in obedience and emotional support techniques by SIT Service Dogs of downstate Ava. Kreis said he researched several possibilities but it was important the comfort dog be fully trained and was ready to move in and be part of the team. Billie lives at the Vernon Hills police station. She has several beds throughout the facility and a kennel to sleep at night.

Billie will be out at public events and festivals and in other situations as needed.

"She has her own calendar," said Andi Hoppe, a trainer and civilian administrative assistant to the deputy chiefs. "She's definitely improved the mood just in the week she's been here."

Inquiries about appearances should be directed to pawfficerbillie@vhills.org.