Man gets 40 years in prison for carjacking pregnant woman in Downers Grove

A man who carjacked a pregnant woman in her driveway in Downers Grove was sentenced Monday to 40 years in prison.

Emanuel Embry, 23, of the 100 block of North Wood Street in Chicago, pleaded guilty in July 2022 to one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

DuPage County Judge Michael Reidy gave the sentence. It's the same amount a co-defendant, Daysean Washington-Davis, 22, received from Reidy in October 2022.

A third man, Martavious Robinson, 20, is scheduled to have a trial on June 27 on charges of aggravated vehicular hijacking and armed robbery.

At 2:27 p.m. Dec. 13, 2019, the woman was sitting in her Kia at her home on Hawkins Street. According to authorities, Embry and Robinson ordered her to get out, then drove off in the Kia. Washington-Davis had driven them to the site.

A friend of the woman saw the carjacking and chased the stolen vehicle in his Dodge Charger.

When the stolen vehicle and the Dodge Charger were stopped in traffic at Route 53 and 75th Street in Woodridge, the friend got out and approached the Kia. The occupants ran away. As the friend moved the victim's vehicle off the road, one of the suspects got into the Charger and drove off.

Police found the Charger later that day at a Downers Grove hotel. Robinson was arrested then. Embry and Washington-Davis were arrested four days later.

Authorities say the trio had also carjacked a man in Warrenville about 20 minutes earlier. And on Nov. 30, 2019, they hijacked a car from another Downers Grove woman as she and her daughter were seated in their car in their garage, authorities said.

"In late 2019, within two weeks' time, Mr. Embry, Mr. Washington-Davis, and allegedly Mr. Robinson, terrorized DuPage County residents carjacking multiple victims at gunpoint during their short-lived crime spree," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in a news release. The sentences send a clear message, Berlin said, that "if you commit a violent crime in DuPage County, you will be held accountable."

The pregnant woman was not physically injured.

At the time of the carjackings, Robinson was on probation for robbery, Embry was on probation for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and Washington-Davis was out on bond on a charge of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Embry will have to serve at least 50% of the sentence before being eligible for parole.