Fire near Naperville leaves home uninhabitable

No injuries were reported from house fire late Sunday near Naperville that left the home uninhabitable.

Warrenville Fire Protection District firefighters were called to the two-story, single-family home on the 3S700 block of Delles Road just before 10:30 p.m. when a resident returned home and discovered the house filled with smoke.

It took about 30 minutes for firefighters to bring the fire under control.

Firefighters remained on scene after the fire was extinguished checking for hot spots and performing salvage operations.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No damage estimate was immediately available.