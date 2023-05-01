Authorities cite Des Plaines man in fatal crash on I-90 near Schaumburg

A 22-year-old Des Plaines man has been cited in connection with a multivehicle crash Thursday afternoon on Interstate 90 near Schaumburg that killed a Palatine woman.

Illinois State Police said Jose Arguijo Barrera was ticketed for driving too fast for conditions and following too closely in the aftermath of the crash that killed 40-year-old Carolyn Van Slyck.

Investigators said Barrera was eastbound on I-90 near Meacham Road when he drove a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado into the back of Van Slyck's 2013 Mercedes C300, which had stopped because of traffic congestion.

The force of the impact caused a chain-reaction crash involving three other vehicles directly in front of one another. Van Slyck's Mercedes collided with a 2019 Lexus NX driven by a 77-year-old St. Charles man. The Lexus then careened into the rear of a 2011 Toyota Camry driven by a 29-year-old Carpentersville woman. The Camry then struck a tow truck.

Authorities said Van Slyck was pronounced dead at the scene. Barrera and the drivers in the Lexus and Camry were transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the tow truck did not remain on scene after the crash, police said.