Suburban Skyview: Skateboarding in Batavia, as seen from the air

Now that spring is in the air, 13-year-old Josh Roberts of Batavia can get outdoors and catch some air on his skateboard at the Batavia Park District's Samuel E. Blackard Skate-n-Bike Park.

The park is part of Clark Island Recreational Area on the east side of the Fox River at 411 River St., and is composed of two side-by-side parks: a skateboarding park with rubberized ramps and a cement BMX bike park.

The Clark Island Recreation Area was named for the Rev. Samuel E. Blackard, who moved to Batavia in 1949 from Louisville, Kentucky, to lead the congregation at Calvary Episcopal Church.

He played an active role in the community and was involved in Batavia's recreation program that predated the park district. He died in 1970, and the park was dedicated in his name in 2002.

In March, the Batavia Park District received a $600,000 Open Space Land Acquisition grant for future updates to Clark Island, including the skate and bike park.

