Man beaten outside home in Naperville

A Naperville man was found beaten outside his home following a fight where a shot reportedly was fired early Sunday morning.

The Naperville Police Department said officers responded about 12:45 a.m. to 1500 block of West Jefferson Street.

Police said the victim had been battered after being confronted by multiple people about a prior dispute. He was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the case should call Naperville Crime Stoppers at (630) 420-6006.