Man beaten outside home in Naperville
Updated 4/30/2023 9:11 PM
A Naperville man was found beaten outside his home following a fight where a shot reportedly was fired early Sunday morning.
The Naperville Police Department said officers responded about 12:45 a.m. to 1500 block of West Jefferson Street.
Police said the victim had been battered after being confronted by multiple people about a prior dispute. He was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information about the case should call Naperville Crime Stoppers at (630) 420-6006.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.