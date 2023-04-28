Palatine woman killed in 4-vehicle crash on I-90 near Schaumburg

A crash Thursday on Interstate 90 near Meacham Road killed one driver and sent three others to the hospital. Courtesy of ABC 7 Chicago

A 40-year-old Palatine woman was killed in a four-vehicle crash on Interstate 90 near Schaumburg Thursday afternoon.

The Cook County medical examiner's office identified Carolyn Van Slyck as the victim in the fatal crash. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Illinois State Police said the crash happened just after 3:20 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-90 just west of the Meacham Road offramp.

The drivers of the other three vehicles were all transported to hospitals for treatment of their injuries.

State police officials did not provide any additional details about the crash or the conditions of the other drivers, noting the crash investigation is "in its infancy."

No citations have been issued.