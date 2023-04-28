Noose found on tree at Naperville middle school

Naperville police are investigating after a noose was found on the grounds of an Indian Prairie Unit District 204 middle school.

The noose was found Thursday in a tree at Scullen Middle School, according to Lisa Barry, the district's spokesman.

"At this time, there is no evidence to indicate that any students at the school were responsible; therefore, we do not know the origin of the object," Barry said. "Indian Prairie School District takes these matters seriously, and we will continue to collaborate with the police on this matter."

Police said their investigation was in the early stages. The middle school is at 2815 Mistflower Lane, on the south side of the city.