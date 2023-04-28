New Caputo's Fresh Markets about to open in Mount Prospect

Suburban grocery chain Angelo Caputo's Fresh Markets will open its newest store Wednesday in Mount Prospect. Courtesy of the Village of Mount Prospect

A new Angelo Caputo's Fresh Markets will open Wednesday at 207 S. Maple St. in Mount Prospect, the village announced Friday.

The new, smaller-scale downtown store reflects a return to its roots for the grocery store chain. Similar in size to its Elmwood Park flagship, the Mount Prospect store will include groceries, imports and seafood, a butcher shop, a deli and a bakery, as well as pizza and soups, sushi and sandwiches, and gelato. It also will include a beer garden and a bar serving liquor and coffee.

Caputo's owns and operates 10 stores in Addison, Bloomingdale, Carol Stream, Hanover Park, Naperville, South Elgin and other suburban locations.

Mayor William Hoefert welcomed Caputo's to the village, saying he was "thrilled to have them as part of our growing and thriving downtown."

Angelo Caputo and his wife, Romana, opened their first store in Elmwood Park in 1958. The business now is run by their daughter Antonella; her husband, Robertino Presta; their five children; and extended family.

"The Angelo Caputo family is happy to become part of the Mount Prospect family," Robertino Presta said in a statement.

The ribbon cutting heralding the grand opening will take place at 9 a.m. Wednesday. Hours are 6 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. daily. Shoppers can order online for same day pickup at shopcaputos.com.