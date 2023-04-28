Lockdown lifted at Addison schools

Addison police cleared lockdowns at Indian Trail Junior High School and Army Trail Elementary School on Friday afternoon after conducting a search at Indian Trail following a report of a man with a gun.

According to a Facebook post by Addison Police Department, authorities received the report after school dismissal at Indian Trail. The school went into lockdown for all students remaining on the premises, as well as at Army Trail.

No threat was found.

Students from Indian Trail were escorted by police to the Addison Public Library parking lot to be reunited with their families.

The lockdown was lifted from both schools an hour after the report.