Interactive refugee experience

Interactive refugee experience

Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Schaumburg is partnering with Exodus World Service to host a Fleeing for Your Life Refugee Simulation from 9 to 11:30 a.m. May 6 at the church, 930 W. Higgins Road. This free, interactive experience will engage participants through actual decision making as they simulate being forced to flee from home. The experience is designed for participants 13 and older, and younger children may participate accompanied by an adult. Registration is requested by April 30 to ensure materials for all participants. Register at https://bit.ly/3AGK25v. For more information, call the church office at (847) 885-7010 or email church@princeofpeace.net.