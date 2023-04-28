DuPage Veterans Foundation to host benefit for Honor Flight Chicago

After a three-year hiatus, the DuPage Veterans Foundation will hold its annual fundraiser to benefit Honor Flight Chicago from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 6. It will be at a new location this year, the DuPage County Fairgrounds, 2015 Manchester Road in Wheaton. Festivities include a buffet lunch, live music, silent auction, 50/50 raffle, period military vehicles, and military uniforms. Since its first event in 2012, the DuPage Veterans Foundation has donated more than $250,000 to Honor Flight Chicago, making this fundraiser the second largest benefit for Honor Flight Chicago. The group also will be recognizing Vietnam-era veterans with a commemorative pinning ceremony. Tickets are $35 in advance, $45 at the door; $20 for children, age 6 or older. Free entry for World War II and Korean War vets. For tickets, sponsorships or donations, visit dupageveteransfoundation.org.