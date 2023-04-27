Steer escapes during senior prank, runs through Niles, Park Ridge
Updated 4/27/2023 4:52 PM
Police officers from multiple agencies descended on a tranquil Park Ridge street Thursday morning -- a place where the last of the spring daffodils were blooming and where coyotes occasionally come to soak up the sun.
Residents were told to stay inside and to keep very quiet. But police didn't draw their guns. There wasn't a Taser in sight.
Rita Thorpe, 81, knew it was safe to come outside when she heard the mooing. The escapee had been apprehended.
