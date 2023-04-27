Police: Wauconda man's death under investigation

The death of a 72-year-old Wauconda man on Wednesday appears to be suspicious and is under investigation, police said.

Officers were called just before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a man who was bloody and unconscious, according to a news release from Wauconda police.

When police arrived, they found a 72-year-old man dead, with stab wounds, lying in a pool of blood, the release stated.

The man's live-in significant other, who had called 911 to report what happened, is fully cooperating with police, police said.

The death is under investigation by Wauconda police, Lake County Major Crimes Task Force, and the Lake County Coroner's Office. An autopsy is scheduled for today. Police do not believe there is any threat to the public.