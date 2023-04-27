Police: Wauconda man's death under investigation
Updated 4/27/2023 1:15 AM
The death of a 72-year-old Wauconda man on Wednesday appears to be suspicious and is under investigation, police said.
Officers were called just before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a man who was bloody and unconscious, according to a news release from Wauconda police.
When police arrived, they found a 72-year-old man dead, with stab wounds, lying in a pool of blood, the release stated.
The man's live-in significant other, who had called 911 to report what happened, is fully cooperating with police, police said.
The death is under investigation by Wauconda police, Lake County Major Crimes Task Force, and the Lake County Coroner's Office. An autopsy is scheduled for today. Police do not believe there is any threat to the public.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.