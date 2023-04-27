Lake in the Hills man pleads guilty in raccoon torture case

A 19-year-old Lake in the Hills man accused of torturing a raccoon with another teenager pleaded guilty Wednesday to recording the animal being impaled and struck repeatedly, court records show.

Nathan P. Weber was sentenced to 10 days in jail, 240 hours of community service at an animal shelter or similar business, monthly drug testing and two years of probation, according to the sentencing order signed by McHenry County Judge Tiffany Davis.

In exchange for Weber's pleading guilty to the misdemeanor, additional charges -- including a felony count of animal torture -- were dismissed, court records show.

Animal torture can carry a possible prison sentence of two to five years.

Weber took a number of steps leading up to the plea deal, said his attorney, Brian Stevens.

"Nathan did a lot of soul searching, especially with the help of his parents," Stevens said. "The judge also noted this, said it was important he took responsibility for his actions and he understood what he did was wrong."

Stevens said Weber told the judge that he learned he couldn't just follow his friends and he needed to make better decisions. Weber also underwent a management training program, which Stevens said he did not just for court but "to be a better person."

Weber was charged in July 2022 along with Daniel A. Carey, 19, of Huntley, whose case is ongoing.

Carey was accused of impaling a raccoon with "a cutlass-style sword or large knife, subjecting the animal to extreme physical pain, suffering, or agony," according to the indictment. He is also accused of repeatedly striking the animal with a hammer.

Weber was accused of striking the raccoon with a garden rake while it was impaled and recording the attack on the animal. The video was shared over social media.

Weber is to have no contact with Carey, who has pleaded not guilty to two counts of animal torture and one count of disorderly conduct. He is due back in court June 6.

Carey's attorney could not be reached Thursday.